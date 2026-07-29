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Al-Baqarah
138
2:138
صبغة الله ومن احسن من الله صبغة ونحن له عابدون ١٣٨
صِبْغَةَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ صِبْغَةًۭ ۖ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ عَـٰبِدُونَ ١٣٨
صِبۡغَةَ
ٱللَّهِ
وَمَنۡ
أَحۡسَنُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
صِبۡغَةٗۖ
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
عَٰبِدُونَ
١٣٨
(Neemt) de Shibghah van Allah. En wie heeft er een betere Shibghah dan Allah? En wij zijn aanbidders van Hem.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Rabi'a Brown
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:138, 2:132, 2:156
Spring has arrived in southern Spain where I live, as it has for all of the northern hemisphere. Down at the river, male frogs are chirping in search of mates, and some of the trees are dropping cottony-soft fibers that look like snow. I wish I could share pictures here. Allah SWT is bringing forth signs of new life everywhere I look.
I'm 59 years old, a late-life revert. And I will be the first to say that, 'on paper,' no one could probably hav...
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70
20
Abdus Samiul Basir
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 3:31, 2:138
Life melts like ice, when will its worth be realized? While reading this content, suddenly comes to mind—the first day of university. Saiful sir, during English literature class, reciting Robert Herrick's famous poem 'To Daffodils', with a very melancholic tone—
'We have as short a Spring;
As quick a growth to meet decay....
After many days, I read the poem again....
While reading Robert Herrick's 'To Daffodils', I am drawn again towards Nirmale...
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7
1
Sherene Mansor
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:93, 2:138
Powerful imagery is another tool that brings Quranic lessons to life.
'The love of the calf'.
'The colour of Allah'.
2 vivid images for 2 distinct realities.
Which one would i like to have?
Which one should dictate the way i live my life?
I earnestly hope that Allah SWT will keep me committed to one and protect me from the other
Aamiin.
#DivineBookClub
Week 2
9
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:138
﷽
‘[Our life] takes its colour from Allah, and who gives a better colour than Allah? It is Him we worship.’ (2:138)
Allah is the one who created the heavens and the earth, and everything within them.
Every creation is meticulously designed, crafted with perfection, and endowed with a purpose that reflects the divine wisdom of its Creator. Each flower, each bird, each mountain, and each blade of grass, all bear the imprint of His divine artist...
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3
0
Maha Ezzeddine
Volgen
7 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:138
The translation of the Quran by M.A.S. Abdelhalim really opens up my mind and imagination, and this verse is one of the best examples:
[Our life] takes its color from God, and who gives a better color than God? It is Him we worship.
I am reflecting on the colors of my life, or the lack of, the shades it takes on when we move closer, or farther from Allah. How beautiful to think of the fabric of our life, infused with the color of being close ...
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6
0
Reshad Noorzay
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
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