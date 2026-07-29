Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
134
2:134
تلك امة قد خلت لها ما كسبت ولكم ما كسبتم ولا تسالون عما كانوا يعملون ١٣٤
تِلْكَ أُمَّةٌۭ قَدْ خَلَتْ ۖ لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَلَكُم مَّا كَسَبْتُمْ ۖ وَلَا تُسْـَٔلُونَ عَمَّا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١٣٤
تِلۡكَ
أُمَّةٞ
قَدۡ
خَلَتۡۖ
لَهَا
مَا
كَسَبَتۡ
وَلَكُم
مَّا
كَسَبۡتُمۡۖ
وَلَا
تُسۡـَٔلُونَ
عَمَّا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٣٤
Dat was een gemeenschap die waarlijk heen is gegaan. Voor haar is wat zij heeft verworven en voor jullie is wat jullie hebben verworven en jullie zullen niet worden ondervraagd over wat zij plachten te bedrijven.
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Megan Frizzell
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:134
This would be a great ayah to meditate on, and what first comes to mind are the implications it has for a few different areas of life: minding one's own business in life; not coveting the possessions of others; abstaining from judgement of others; not having an envious heart; and striving to earn Allah's mercy through good deeds that are our own, and not paying attention to those deeds of others by judging or envying, as their deeds relate to the...
Bekijk meer
8
3
Mansoor Hoshmand
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:134
We Muslim talk a lot about how great our ancestry was and how wonderful the companions were and their bravery and etc.
We are proud of our past while forgetting about our present.
Our current Muslim nation is dead. Cruel rulers are feeding of the blood of the public. Poverty, corruption and injustice took over the Muslim Ummah. One would wonder what has lead to this situation? Allah SWT has already warned us about this in the Quran. We abandoned...
Bekijk meer
3
1
Nadrah
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:134
No man is responsible of another. When I read this verse, it got me thinking that indeed, we are accountable of our own doings. However, it is our duty to remind others to worship only Allah so that no one can claim they haven’t heard any reminder, directly or indirectly. The easiest way to convey Allah’s messages is to share it with your parents, children, siblings, relatives and close friends. A simple and short Quranic verse is more than enou...
Bekijk meer
2
2
Almas K.
Volgen
11 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:124-136, 22:77-78
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
Bekijk meer
12
8
Reshad Noorzay
Volgen
5 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:124-141
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
9
0
Ontdek de Reflectie Gemeenschap
Vorige Ayah
Volgende Ayah