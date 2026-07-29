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Al-Baqarah
117
2:117
بديع السماوات والارض واذا قضى امرا فانما يقول له كن فيكون ١١٧
بَدِيعُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ وَإِذَا قَضَىٰٓ أَمْرًۭا فَإِنَّمَا يَقُولُ لَهُۥ كُن فَيَكُونُ ١١٧
بَدِيعُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
وَإِذَا
قَضَىٰٓ
أَمۡرٗا
فَإِنَّمَا
يَقُولُ
لَهُۥ
كُن
فَيَكُونُ
١١٧
(Hij is) de Voortbrenger van de hemelen en de aarde. En wanner Hij een besluit over een zaak heeft genomen, dan zegt Hij er slechts tegen: "Wees," en het is.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Ruqhaiya Samreen
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13 weken geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:117
Everything in this world obeys Allah's commands as soon as they are given. This ayah, or more specifically the concept of Kun and Fayakun, also shows us the time it takes for Allah's creation to carry out His will. Then shouldn't we as the best of His creation strive to be just as spontaneous in obeying our Lord and carrying out His commands?
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Mahjabeen Ahmad
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4 jaar geleden
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Ayah 2:117
Perhaps the most realistic du’ā one can make, is in asking Allāh for what may seem impossible.
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Samer Abbas
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6 jaar geleden
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Ayah 19:35, 2:117, 3:47, 6:73, 40:68, 3:59, 16:40, 36:82
[Was reading surat Mariam and remembered this essay that I wrote more than 11 years ago entitled 'Be'. I've changed how some words are written but left it otherwise intact. Sharing it here as I guess it is one of my earliest reflections. Be warned it's quite wordy (1,600 words!), but otherwise enjoy and let me know what you think]
Have you ever noticed that many of our actions are not discrete? You don’t just do or not do them. There are degrees...
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J Yousef
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8 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:117, 6:101
Geplaatst in
The 99 Names of Allah
God is the Innovator, and this means that He creates things that have never been created or imagined before, and that makes them truly awe-inspiring. His creation does not have any previous model that was copied, rather God brought everything about of His own volition.
Learn more:
https://www.the99names.com/names/96.html
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