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Al-Ahzab
66
33:66
يوم تقلب وجوههم في النار يقولون يا ليتنا اطعنا الله واطعنا الرسولا ٦٦
يَوْمَ تُقَلَّبُ وُجُوهُهُمْ فِى ٱلنَّارِ يَقُولُونَ يَـٰلَيْتَنَآ أَطَعْنَا ٱللَّهَ وَأَطَعْنَا ٱلرَّسُولَا۠ ٦٦
يَوۡمَ
تُقَلَّبُ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
يَقُولُونَ
يَٰلَيۡتَنَآ
أَطَعۡنَا
ٱللَّهَ
وَأَطَعۡنَا
ٱلرَّسُولَا۠
٦٦
Op de Dag waarop hun gezichten zullen worden rondgedraaid in de Hel zeggen zij: "Hadden wij Allah maar gehoorzaamd en hadden wij de Boodschapper maar gehoorzaamd."
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Quranly Reminder
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 33:66-67
The day of judgement will have many people who will regret their actions and wished that they had obeyed Allah and the Prophet ﷺ.
You need to choose your friends and close ones wisely. We are in control of ourselves. We can’t blame others for our own wrongdoings.
Have good company, those who will remind you of Allah and remember you in times of need.
Those who you call your “best friend”, are they bringing you closer to Allah or away from Him...
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