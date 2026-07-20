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Al-Ahzab
3
33:3
وتوكل على الله وكفى بالله وكيلا ٣
وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ وَكِيلًۭا ٣
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَكَفَىٰ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكِيلٗا
٣
En vertrouw op Allah, en Allah is voldoode als Beschermer.
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Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Yumnah Elkhabir
Volgen
42 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 33:3
We try to control things that are far beyond our hands: our future, our relationships, our provision, our health. And the more we try to grip tightly, the more anxious we become. But when you truly understand this ayah, you realize that you don’t have to carry it all.
Allah swt is reminding us to put it in His hands. He is enough for us. He was enough yesterday, He is enough today, and He will be enough tomorrow.
Like Subhanallah Who better to ...
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10
4
Abdelrahman Badawy
Volgen
52 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 33:3
Anchoring your deepest hopes and dreams in any human being -whether a politician, shaykh, rich person, a spouse, etc. - is a crack in the foundation of your Iman; it’s subtle shirk that shifts ultimate reliance away from Allah to one of His creation.
People break, betray, die, change their minds, or simply disappoint. When they inevitably fall short, if your heart was attached to them, it shatters. You fall into a depression and may even questi...
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28
3
Sarah Shoaib
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 3:92, 33:3
'Your hand gives, His hand multiplies.'
The electric bill that not light my house but light my heart
I'm just sharing a very short and a personal experience that touched me so much.
It is very hot nowadays and electricity becomes very expensive.
Because of plenty of medicines I can't bear heat so Im saving money to support my husband so he will not be burdened.
My friend call me as she was in need of money exactly the same amount I have for m...
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18
4
Rayaan Shafi
Volgen
vorig jaar
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 3:160, 33:3, 21:69-70
Sometimes, if you feel that devotion and steadfastness in the religion is something difficult, then think of the fire that Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) was thrown into and then what it turned into.
The polytheists wanted to burn him alive because he was mocking their gods and exposing the absurdity of their beliefs. And that's why they plotted by putting him into a fire.
But, once he was in, Allah SWT told the fire, 'O fire! Be cool an...
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22
8
Wendy A.
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 33:3
In times when it feels overwhelming to witness the suffering affecting our ummah, especially in Palestine, I find myself turning to this ayah for solace. It helps redirect my focus, reminding me of the blessings Allah ﷻ has granted me. Among these blessings are the wonderful news of a job offer with the Khalil Center as a Psychotherapist - School Counselor, the joy of having my mother alive and well, a flourishing relationship with my sister, and...
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16
5
R. Ebied
Volgen
2 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:186, 3:68, 7:180, 26:89, 67:14, 39:73, 55:25, 91:9, 59:22-24, 17:70, 33:3, 9:24, 23:78
Love God above all else, Strengthen your connection with Him, Ask Him for everything you need & Heal your Heart
We spend many years seeking love - from family, spouse, children, friends, community, etc. To love and be loved is a beautiful blessing; however remember we were first and foremost created by an All-Loving Creator with signs of His love for us constantly surrounding us. The earth we live on, the sky that covers us, the stars, the moon ...
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26
2
A Siddiqui
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 2:153, 33:3, 8:30
Yesterday my kids and I were headed back home from somewhere in the evening. I realized that my car was almost out of gas and I had to stop at a gas station that was in the opposite direction from home. My 5 year old son was upset because he wanted to get home as quickly as possible so he could see his dad who had just gotten home from work. He didn't want to stop at the gas station.
I tried to explain to him that if we didn't stop for gas, we...
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17
5
A Siddiqui
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 26:27, 15:6, 17:81, 15:95, 22:68-69, 33:3
If you're on the side of the truth, it's ok if people think you're crazy. We have to get comfortable with being misunderstood.
Yes, we should educate people, convey the message, and treat people with kindness as our religon commands, but we cannot get caught in the trap of seeking the approval of those who refuse to believe.
*Allah is sufficient for us*
It's ok if people think we are brainwashed because we practice Islam. Allah is sufficient ...
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20
13
A Siddiqui
Volgen
6 jaar geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 26:217, 2:131, 33:3
Garlic grows quiety under the soil, surrounded by darkness.
It is removed from its place of comfort when the farmer decides it is ready for harvest.
Once it is pulled from its comfort zone, it is ready to fulfill its purpose.
But it cannot fulfill its purpose until it goes through some processing (trials).
One of the easier ways to remove the inedible peels that encase the garlic is to gently crush the entire bulb.
Crushing the bulb allow...
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28
6
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Volgen
45 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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22
4
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