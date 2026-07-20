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Al-Ahzab
15
33:15
ولقد كانوا عاهدوا الله من قبل لا يولون الادبار وكان عهد الله مسيولا ١٥
وَلَقَدْ كَانُوا۟ عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مِن قَبْلُ لَا يُوَلُّونَ ٱلْأَدْبَـٰرَ ۚ وَكَانَ عَهْدُ ٱللَّهِ مَسْـُٔولًۭا ١٥
وَلَقَدۡ
كَانُواْ
عَٰهَدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
لَا
يُوَلُّونَ
ٱلۡأَدۡبَٰرَۚ
وَكَانَ
عَهۡدُ
ٱللَّهِ
مَسۡـُٔولٗا
١٥
En voorzeker. zij hadden Allah daarvôôr een belofte gedaan: dat zij niet de rug zouden toekeren. En over de belofte aan Allah zal ondervraagd worden.
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Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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44 weken geleden
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Verwijzen naar
Ayah 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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