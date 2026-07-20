Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Aanmelden
Taal selecteren
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
14
33:14
ولو دخلت عليهم من اقطارها ثم سيلوا الفتنة لاتوها وما تلبثوا بها الا يسيرا ١٤
وَلَوْ دُخِلَتْ عَلَيْهِم مِّنْ أَقْطَارِهَا ثُمَّ سُئِلُوا۟ ٱلْفِتْنَةَ لَـَٔاتَوْهَا وَمَا تَلَبَّثُوا۟ بِهَآ إِلَّا يَسِيرًۭا ١٤
وَلَوۡ
دُخِلَتۡ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّنۡ
أَقۡطَارِهَا
ثُمَّ
سُئِلُواْ
ٱلۡفِتۡنَةَ
لَأٓتَوۡهَا
وَمَا
تَلَبَّثُواْ
بِهَآ
إِلَّا
يَسِيرٗا
١٤
En als (Medinah) langs alle kanten binnengevallen zou worden, en zij gevraagd zouden worden de beproeving (te doorstaan), dan zouden zij zeker ingestemd hebben, en zij zouden slechts even hebben geaarzeld.
Tafseers
Lagen
Lessen
Reflecties
Antwoorden
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Reflecteren
Reflecties zijn persoonlijke perspectieven, deze kunnen niet worden aangenomen als maatstaf voor de interpretatie.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Volgen
45 weken geleden
·
Verwijzen naar
Ayah 33:14
Bismillah
Allah in this verse shows what was really inside the hearts of the hypocrites during the Battle of the Trench. He says: 'And if the enemy had entered from all around them and they were asked to fall into fitnah, they would have done so without delay, and they would not have hesitated except for a short while.' The way the words are chosen is very powerful. The Qur’an does not say they would think or struggle—it says they would give in...
Bekijk meer
11
5
Ontdek de Reflectie Gemeenschap
Vorige Ayah
Volgende Ayah