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22
68:22
ان اغدوا على حرثكم ان كنتم صارمين ٢٢
أَنِ ٱغْدُوا۟ عَلَىٰ حَرْثِكُمْ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـٰرِمِينَ ٢٢
أَنِ
ٱغۡدُواْ
عَلَىٰ
حَرۡثِكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰرِمِينَ
٢٢
"Gaat deze ochtend naar jullie akkers, als jullie van plan zijn om te oogsten."
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Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
[
أَنِ اغْدُوا عَلَى حَرْثِكُمْ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ صَارِمِينَ (٢٢)
] وتیان: له بهرهبهیانی زوو بكهونه ڕێ بۆ لای بهرههم و باخهكهتان ئهگهر ئهتانهوێ ئێوه باخهكه بڕنن، (وتراوه رهزى ترێ بووه).
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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