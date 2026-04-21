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Ash-Shu'ara
89
26:89
الا من اتى الله بقلب سليم ٨٩
إِلَّا مَنْ أَتَى ٱللَّهَ بِقَلْبٍۢ سَلِيمٍۢ ٨٩
إِلَّا
مَنۡ
أَتَى
ٱللَّهَ
بِقَلۡبٖ
سَلِيمٖ
٨٩
Alleen bij (zal gebaat zijn), die naar Allah komt met een zuiver hart
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العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
isipokuwa yule aliyemjia Mwenyezi Mungu kwa moyo uliyosalimika na ukafiri, unafiki na uovu.»
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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