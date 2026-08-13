‘God does not waste the reward of those who do good, who are righteous and steadfast.’ This is the moral lesson and substance of the whole story of Joseph. Almighty God wanted to set a clear example showing that one who adopts the God-fearing way in his worldly dealings and who avoids the ways of impatience will ultimately achieve success with His help. Joseph’s story was made a tangible example of this reality. In Egypt, the first seven years of prosperity and the succeeding seven years of scarcity had both occurred at the instance of God. Had it been the will of God, He would have made all the years prosperous years. Similarly, the incidents of Joseph’s being pushed into the well and his coming out of it and reaching Egypt both occurred under the watchful eye of God. Had God so desired, He would have arranged for Joseph to acquire a position of authority in Egypt without making him pass through the stage of being abandoned in a dry well. But, if these extraordinary incidents had not occurred, then in this world of ‘cause and affect’ how could he have established the example of the fact that He helps those who place their trust in Him and adhere to the path of righteousness and patience? There are two types of incidents: one which has an element of fame attaching to it and the other, which has no such element. Both incidents may be similar in nature, but one becomes famous while the other one remains unknown. God’s succour of this same nature may also be received by any number of righteous people. But the special feature of God’s succour in the case of Joseph was that it had a legendary quality about it, and that is why it came to be so widely known and appreciated.