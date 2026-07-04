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Yusuf
68
12:68
ولما دخلوا من حيث امرهم ابوهم ما كان يغني عنهم من الله من شيء الا حاجة في نفس يعقوب قضاها وانه لذو علم لما علمناه ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٦٨
وَلَمَّا دَخَلُوا۟ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَمَرَهُمْ أَبُوهُم مَّا كَانَ يُغْنِى عَنْهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ إِلَّا حَاجَةًۭ فِى نَفْسِ يَعْقُوبَ قَضَىٰهَا ۚ وَإِنَّهُۥ لَذُو عِلْمٍۢ لِّمَا عَلَّمْنَـٰهُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٦٨
وَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
أَمَرَهُمۡ
أَبُوهُم
مَّا
كَانَ
يُغۡنِي
عَنۡهُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
إِلَّا
حَاجَةٗ
فِي
نَفۡسِ
يَعۡقُوبَ
قَضَىٰهَاۚ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
لَذُو
عِلۡمٖ
لِّمَا
عَلَّمۡنَٰهُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦٨
Dan ketika mereka masuk menurut arah yang diperintahkan oleh bapa mereka, tidaklah perintahnya itu dapat menyelamatkan mereka dari apa yang telah ditakdirkan oleh Allah sedikitpun, tetapi yang demikian itu hanyalah melahirkan hajat yang terpendam dalam hati Nabi Yaakub. Dan sesungguhnya ia orang yang berilmu, kerana kami telah mengajarnya (dengan perantaraan wahyu); tetapi kebanyakan manusia tidak mengetahui (akan rahsia takdir Tuhan).
Tafsir
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Saaniya Nerekar
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 12:68
Allah's decree always prevails.
we do our best and what is in our capacity but if still things happen, we have to realize that, that is what Allah SWT has decreed for us.
And if Allah has decreed something for us then it is best for us.
4
2
Razia Zahra
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 12:67-68
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC AND DIFFICULTIES.
Again, I sat with my Qur'an reading when the kids are fast asleep. I have by the mercy and grace of Allah reached Surah Al Yusuf.
I have been like the majority of us, taking my precautions against contracting coronvirus especially with people in my family who are a little more vulnerable. My son has tested positive for corona virus. I ...
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