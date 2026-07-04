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Yusuf
67
12:67
وقال يا بني لا تدخلوا من باب واحد وادخلوا من ابواب متفرقة وما اغني عنكم من الله من شيء ان الحكم الا لله عليه توكلت وعليه فليتوكل المتوكلون ٦٧
وَقَالَ يَـٰبَنِىَّ لَا تَدْخُلُوا۟ مِنۢ بَابٍۢ وَٰحِدٍۢ وَٱدْخُلُوا۟ مِنْ أَبْوَٰبٍۢ مُّتَفَرِّقَةٍۢ ۖ وَمَآ أُغْنِى عَنكُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ ۖ إِنِ ٱلْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ ۖ عَلَيْهِ تَوَكَّلْتُ ۖ وَعَلَيْهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ ٱلْمُتَوَكِّلُونَ ٦٧
وَقَالَ
يَٰبَنِيَّ
لَا
تَدۡخُلُواْ
مِنۢ
بَابٖ
وَٰحِدٖ
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
مِنۡ
أَبۡوَٰبٖ
مُّتَفَرِّقَةٖۖ
وَمَآ
أُغۡنِي
عَنكُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٍۖ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِۖ
عَلَيۡهِ
تَوَكَّلۡتُۖ
وَعَلَيۡهِ
فَلۡيَتَوَكَّلِ
ٱلۡمُتَوَكِّلُونَ
٦٧
Dan ia berkata lagi: "Wahai anak-anakku! Janganlah kamu masuk (ke bandar Mesir) dari sebuah pintu sahaja, tetapi masuklah dari beberapa buah pintu yang berlainan. Dan aku (dengan nasihatku ini), tidak dapat menyelamatkan kamu dari sesuatu takdir yang telah ditetapkan oleh Allah. Kuasa menetapkan sesuatu (sebab dan musabab) itu hanya tertentu bagi Allah. KepadaNyalah aku berserah diri, dan kepadaNyalah hendaknya berserah orang-orang yang mahu berserah diri".
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Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Saaniya Nerekar
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 12:67
At the end of the day the decision is of Allah.
this makes us realize that each and every person must be good to Allah.
Trust Allah.
don't trust yourselves and don't be proud of who you are , you must be confident but this confidence should not make you independent of Allah.
2
1
Razia Zahra
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 12:67-68
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC AND DIFFICULTIES.
Again, I sat with my Qur'an reading when the kids are fast asleep. I have by the mercy and grace of Allah reached Surah Al Yusuf.
I have been like the majority of us, taking my precautions against contracting coronvirus especially with people in my family who are a little more vulnerable. My son has tested positive for corona virus. I ...
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