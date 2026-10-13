Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 95

Prophets have always come to the world with the divine Truth without any kind of human addition, but obedience to such a call has always been the most difficult task for man. Bowing to the call for pure Truth has to be at the cost of negating one’s own self; in order to accept the Truth, one has to lower one’s own status in comparison with that of the preacher, and doing so is undoubtedly a most difficult proposition. That is why it never happens that as soon as the call to accept the Truth is issued, people start flocking towards it. Truth in this world has always been received with opposition and distaste. Considering this disrespect for Truth, the preacher of Truth sometimes entertains doubts about whether he himself has erred in some way. In this verse, the preacher has been instructed to guard himself against such thinking. A very clear proof of these doubts being unfounded is that previous prophets and dayees also had to face very similar situations in the past. Those who are aware of their history know full well that, in this world, it has never happened that when a prophet comes forward, he immediately gains public popularity. Then, if similar situations arise in the case of dayees of later ages, why should that cause anxiety or worry? If a man’s mind testifies to the truth of something, and if even then he gives it up, simply because of the opposition of others, then this amounts to a refusal to accept the signs of God. God appears before man through His signs, so that the acceptance of whatever is established by means of reasoning, is God’s right over man. So, what will be the fate of one who denies God’s right—if not loss and destruction?