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80
36:80
الذي جعل لكم من الشجر الاخضر نارا فاذا انتم منه توقدون ٨٠
ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُم مِّنَ ٱلشَّجَرِ ٱلْأَخْضَرِ نَارًۭا فَإِذَآ أَنتُم مِّنْهُ تُوقِدُونَ ٨٠
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلشَّجَرِ
ٱلۡأَخۡضَرِ
نَارٗا
فَإِذَآ
أَنتُم
مِّنۡهُ
تُوقِدُونَ
٨٠
"Tuhan yang telah menjadikan api (boleh didapati) dari pohon-pohon yang hijau basah untuk kegunaan kamu, maka kamu pun selalu menyalakan api dari pohon-pohon itu".
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
30 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
Salah Sheikh
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 6:59, 36:77-82, 2:1-3, 36:11, 6:7-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
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10
1
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
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