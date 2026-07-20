Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yaa siin
8
36:8
انا جعلنا في اعناقهم اغلالا فهي الى الاذقان فهم مقمحون ٨
إِنَّا جَعَلْنَا فِىٓ أَعْنَـٰقِهِمْ أَغْلَـٰلًۭا فَهِىَ إِلَى ٱلْأَذْقَانِ فَهُم مُّقْمَحُونَ ٨
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَا
فِيٓ
أَعۡنَٰقِهِمۡ
أَغۡلَٰلٗا
فَهِيَ
إِلَى
ٱلۡأَذۡقَانِ
فَهُم
مُّقۡمَحُونَ
٨
Sesungguhnya Kami jadikan (kesombongan dan keengganan mereka tunduk kepada kebenaran sebagai) belenggu yang memberkas kedua tangan mereka ke batang leher mereka; (lebarnya belenggu itu) sampai (menongkatkan) dagu mereka lalu menjadilah mereka terdongak.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Kaynat Sarwar
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:8
'Abu Jahl was asked why he didn’t believe.
Is Muhammad a liar? No.
What about the Qur’aan? It’s amazing.
Then why won’t you believe? We are Banu Makhzum and they are Banu Haashim. We
have a rivalry, when they do something we do better than them. If we accept it, we
cannot duplicate it. We cannot beat them at this, so we’ll just refuse and resist.
Arrogance.
Allaah has fixed them in their own arrogance.'
'we are banu makhzum and they are banu has...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
7
0
tareq abed
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:8
Amazingly vivid imagery is used in this aya.
Allah SWT says that He caused there to be iron collars around their necks reaching up to their chins. A person in such state would literally be unable to lower their heads and look down. This imagery represents the disbeliever who refuses to humble himself by looking into the guidance of the Quran. What is also interesting is that the word 'muqmaHoon' (referring to their necks being elevated) is deriv...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
11
3
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
33 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
34 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
39 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
4
1
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
43 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
9
2
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya