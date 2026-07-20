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Yaa siin
70
36:70
لينذر من كان حيا ويحق القول على الكافرين ٧٠
لِّيُنذِرَ مَن كَانَ حَيًّۭا وَيَحِقَّ ٱلْقَوْلُ عَلَى ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٧٠
لِّيُنذِرَ
مَن
كَانَ
حَيّٗا
وَيَحِقَّ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَى
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٧٠
Supaya ia memberi peringatan kepada orang yang sedia hidup (hatinya), dan supaya nyata tetapnya hukuman (azab) terhadap orang-orang yang kufur ingkar.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
30 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
12
3
A Siddiqui
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:69-70, 36:11
Reflecting on these Ayat in Surah Ya-Seen brought these questions to mind. Will you reflect with me?
👉How do you feel when you are warned about something you care about?
How does your heart feel?
How you feel emotionally?
How do you feel physically?
Do you change your actions in any way?
👉Now think of how you feel when you are warned about something that you don't care about. Something that is completely irrelevant to you and your life (e...
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26
8
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya