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51
36:51
ونفخ في الصور فاذا هم من الاجداث الى ربهم ينسلون ٥١
وَنُفِخَ فِى ٱلصُّورِ فَإِذَا هُم مِّنَ ٱلْأَجْدَاثِ إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ يَنسِلُونَ ٥١
وَنُفِخَ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَإِذَا
هُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡ
يَنسِلُونَ
٥١
Dan sudah tentu akan ditiupkan sangkakala (menghidupkan orang-orang yang telah mati; apabila berlaku yang demikian) maka semuanya segera bangkit keluar dari kubur masing-masing (untuk) mengadap Tuhannya.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Rayaan Shafi
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 20:108, 36:51, 36:53, 80:34-36
A few weeks ago, alhamdulillah, it was the nikah or marriage ceremony of my brother (I'm the oldest out of four brothers), which took place at a mosque.
After about an hour later, when most people have arrived at the place - it was a little over a hundred people, I think - the coordinator inside the mosque started to call everyone to gather and assemble in one particular area, so that the marriage introduction and ceremony can begin.
But the ...
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21
9
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
30 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
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