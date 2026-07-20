Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Yaa siin
45
36:45
واذا قيل لهم اتقوا ما بين ايديكم وما خلفكم لعلكم ترحمون ٤٥
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِيكُمْ وَمَا خَلْفَكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ ٤٥
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّقُواْ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيكُمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تُرۡحَمُونَ
٤٥
Dan apabila dikatakan kepada mereka: " berjaga-jagalah kamu akan apa yang ada di hadapan kamu (dari urusan-urusan hidup di dunia ini), dan apa yang ada di belakang kamu (dari huru-hara dan balasan akhirat), supaya kamu beroleh rahmat", (mereka tidak mengindahkannya).
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Sirotum Daud
Ikuti
27 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Surah 36 dan Ayat 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
8
0
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
33 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
43 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
9
2
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya