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18
36:18
قالوا انا تطيرنا بكم لين لم تنتهوا لنرجمنكم وليمسنكم منا عذاب اليم ١٨
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا تَطَيَّرْنَا بِكُمْ ۖ لَئِن لَّمْ تَنتَهُوا۟ لَنَرْجُمَنَّكُمْ وَلَيَمَسَّنَّكُم مِّنَّا عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ١٨
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
تَطَيَّرۡنَا
بِكُمۡۖ
لَئِن
لَّمۡ
تَنتَهُواْ
لَنَرۡجُمَنَّكُمۡ
وَلَيَمَسَّنَّكُم
مِّنَّا
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
١٨
Penduduk bandar itu berkata pula: "Sesungguhnya kami merasa nahas dan malang dengan sebab kamu. Demi sesungguhnya, kalau kamu tidak berhenti (dari menjalankan tugas yang kamu katakan itu), tentulah kami akan merejam kamu dan sudah tentu kamu akan merasai dari pihak kami azab seksa yang tidak terperi sakitnya".
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
33 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
34 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
43 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
Ikuti
50 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 7:130-131, 27:47, 36:18-19
I learned about a logical fallacy called the 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' fallacy. The words are Latin and it means 'after this, therefore because of this.' From Google's AI Overview:
'Post hoc ergo propter hoc is a logical fallacy that incorrectly assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. This fallacy, often found in superstition, wrongly equates temporal sequence with causation. For example, b...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
18
5
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 36:13-18
Amazing how the hearts can be stamped by Allah swt as a punishment to the point they see what is in their best interest to be evil for them and for what is the worse for their interest to be good for them. They told their messengers who came to guide them to their lord 'we consider you a bad omen'. We ask Allah protection from this kind of blindness.
#hearts
#blindness
4
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