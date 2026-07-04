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71
20:71
قال امنتم له قبل ان اذن لكم انه لكبيركم الذي علمكم السحر فلاقطعن ايديكم وارجلكم من خلاف ولاصلبنكم في جذوع النخل ولتعلمن اينا اشد عذابا وابقى ٧١
قَالَ ءَامَنتُمْ لَهُۥ قَبْلَ أَنْ ءَاذَنَ لَكُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكَبِيرُكُمُ ٱلَّذِى عَلَّمَكُمُ ٱلسِّحْرَ ۖ فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ أَيْدِيَكُمْ وَأَرْجُلَكُم مِّنْ خِلَـٰفٍۢ وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمْ فِى جُذُوعِ ٱلنَّخْلِ وَلَتَعْلَمُنَّ أَيُّنَآ أَشَدُّ عَذَابًۭا وَأَبْقَىٰ ٧١
قَالَ
ءَامَنتُمۡ
لَهُۥ
قَبۡلَ
أَنۡ
ءَاذَنَ
لَكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكَبِيرُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَّمَكُمُ
ٱلسِّحۡرَۖ
فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ
أَيۡدِيَكُمۡ
وَأَرۡجُلَكُم
مِّنۡ
خِلَٰفٖ
وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمۡ
فِي
جُذُوعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
أَيُّنَآ
أَشَدُّ
عَذَابٗا
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
٧١
Firaun berkata: "Patutkah kamu beriman kepada Musa sebelum aku memberi izin kepada kamu? Sesungguhnya dia lah ketua kamu yang mengajar sihir kepada kamu. Oleh itu, demi sesungguhnya, aku akan memotong tangan dan kaki kamu dengan bersilang, dan aku akan memalang kamu pada batang-batang pohon tamar; dan demi sesungguhnya kamu akan mengetahui kelak siapakah di antara kita yang lebih keras azab seksanya dan lebih kekal".
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Samer Abbas
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 20:71
Such audacity to control even what people believe in their hearts and minds. Is it not enough that you control every aspect of their material lives? And you want to control what is in their depths? But it is not surprising nor unique. Such abuse and transgression happens everywhere, in some households and at a large scale in some countries like China.
7
0
Sherene Mansor
Ikuti
4 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 20:70-72
Where do you stand in the presence of Wahy?
The magicians of Firaun's court "threw" their bodies in prostration the moment they realised that they were in the presence of Divine Revelation.
They declared their faith to the God of Harun and Musa simultaneously rejecting Firaun claims of lordship over them.
When threatened with violent deaths, they slapped a humiliating remark like spit at the tyrant's face :
"So do whatever you want! Your auth...
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14
2
A N
Ikuti
28 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 20:70-71
In thinking about success, it's worth considering these magicians. Not only did they lose the competition with Musa, but they were ultimately brutally killed by Pharaoh.
While Allah parted the sea and allowed Bani Israel to escape with Musa, he did not decree the same escape for the magicians.
But considering how Bani Israel behaved after they escaped, who were the ones that were truly successful?
Success doesn't always look like winning a ...
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4
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