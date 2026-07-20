Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Saba'
10
34:10
۞ ولقد اتينا داوود منا فضلا يا جبال اوبي معه والطير والنا له الحديد ١٠
۞ وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا دَاوُۥدَ مِنَّا فَضْلًۭا ۖ يَـٰجِبَالُ أَوِّبِى مَعَهُۥ وَٱلطَّيْرَ ۖ وَأَلَنَّا لَهُ ٱلْحَدِيدَ ١٠
۞ وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
دَاوُۥدَ
مِنَّا
فَضۡلٗاۖ
يَٰجِبَالُ
أَوِّبِي
مَعَهُۥ
وَٱلطَّيۡرَۖ
وَأَلَنَّا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحَدِيدَ
١٠
Dan demi sesungguhnya, Kami telah memberikan kepada Nabi Daud limpah kurnia dari Kami (sambil Kami berfirman): "Hai gunung-ganang, ulang-ulangilah mengucap tasbih bersama-sama dengan Nabi Daud, dan wahai burung-burung (bertasbihlah bersama-sama dengannya)!" Dan juga telah melembutkan besi baginya;
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Salihu Abba
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 17:44, 2:26, 2:164, 34:10, 55:29
An analogy to appreciate and Comprehend the Glorification and Praises of All creation Toward Allah other than Mankind !
When you deeply reflect upon the Quran, many profound realities are unveiled—truths that may seem obvious once discovered, yet remain hidden to those who do not engage with it. One recurring theme in the Quran is the use of examples and analogies. These are powerful tools for bridging the gap between different levels of underst...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
24
5
Basit Minhas
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 38:17, 27:16, 34:10
Today I would like to reflect on Prophet Dawood AS. He had everything from materialistic and wordly point of view. He had wealth, He had power, He had strength, He was the king. Yet he didn't let any of this opulence to turn him away from his Master. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
There are many ahaadith which show that in fact Prophet Dawood AS was one of the most devout worshippers. For example:
Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) said, 'The most be...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
18
8
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Ikuti
44 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 20:114, 67:2, 53:39-40, 34:10-11, 12:55, 28:14
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
24
6
Maryam Nazar
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 34:10-11
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
3
0
A Siddiqui
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 34:10-13
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
47
23
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya