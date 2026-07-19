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Luqman
7
31:7
واذا تتلى عليه اياتنا ولى مستكبرا كان لم يسمعها كان في اذنيه وقرا فبشره بعذاب اليم ٧
وَإِذَا تُتْلَىٰ عَلَيْهِ ءَايَـٰتُنَا وَلَّىٰ مُسْتَكْبِرًۭا كَأَن لَّمْ يَسْمَعْهَا كَأَنَّ فِىٓ أُذُنَيْهِ وَقْرًۭا ۖ فَبَشِّرْهُ بِعَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ ٧
وَإِذَا
تُتۡلَىٰ
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
وَلَّىٰ
مُسۡتَكۡبِرٗا
كَأَن
لَّمۡ
يَسۡمَعۡهَا
كَأَنَّ
فِيٓ
أُذُنَيۡهِ
وَقۡرٗاۖ
فَبَشِّرۡهُ
بِعَذَابٍ
أَلِيمٍ
٧
Dan apabila dibacakan kepadanya ayat-ayat Kami, berpalinglah dia dengan angkuhnya, seoleh-oleh ada penyumbat pada kedua telinganya; maka gembirakanlah dia dengan balasan azab yang tidak terperi sakitnya.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Marina
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 31:7
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
When I read this ayah, the first thing that came to my mind is mindless scrolling on social media. Yep a very scary ayah.
In this ayah, Allah was talking about the disbelievers and Allah told Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to tell the disbelievers the good news - a painful punishment.
Action:
1. Don’t be like disbelievers.
2. Don’t scroll pass when ayah of quran is being recited on IG reels. Pause and listen till the end. Th...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
6
2
Munther El-Alami
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 31:6-7, 31:12, 8:32-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
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10
3
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