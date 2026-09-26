Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Fussilat Ayah 8

لَهُمْ أَجْرٌ غَيْرُ مَمْنُونٍ (For them there is a reward that will never be interrupted 41:8) The word mamnun used here means something interrupted. The sense is that the reward of those people who are firm in their faith and regular in their good deeds would be continuous and eternal. Some exegetes have explained the intention of the verse that if a Muslim, despite being regular in religious duties, could not perform them at any time due to illness, travel or some other reason, the reward for the good deeds is not cut off. Rather, Allah Almighty orders the angels to keep on crediting those good deeds to his account which he used to carry out regularly in normal conditions, but could not do them due to illness or some other reason. Ahadith on this subject are narrated in Sahih of Bukhari as reported by Sayyidna Abu Musa Ash'ari and in Sharh-us-Sunnah of Baghawi by Sayyidna Ibn ` Umar and by Sayyidna Anas ؓ and in Razin by Sayyidna ` Abdullah Ibn Masud ؓ . (Mazhari)