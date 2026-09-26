Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Fussilat Ayah 32

لَكُمْ فِيهَا مَا تَشْتَهِي أَنفُسُكُمْ وَلَكُمْ فِيهَا مَا تَدَّعُونَ نُزُلًا مِّنْ غَفُورٍ رَّحِيمٍ (And for you here is whatever your souls desire, and for you here is whatever you call for. - 41:31-32) In other words, ` all your desires' would be fulfilled whether you request or you don't.' The word used after that is ` nuzulan'1 meaning hospitality indicates that many the delights provided to you there will be such that even desire had not entered your heart, as happens to a guest, specially of a great personage, that many such things also are presented to him that the guest had not even imagined. (Mazhari) 1. This which originally means ` a thing prepared by a host to be offered to him soon after his arrival'. That is why it is translated by us above as a ` welcome-gift'. But for the sake of brevity and in general usage, it is generally translated as ` hospitality'. Muhammad Taqi Usmani It is stated in a Hadith that the Holy Prophet ﷺ said that in Paradise, if the desire comes into your heart to eat the flesh of a flying bird you are looking at it, it would immediately fall in front of you completely cooked, ready to eat. Some narrations have it that the bird would not have been touched either by fire or smoke, but would come down already cooked. (Al-Bazzar, Al-Baihaqi - narrated by Ibn Masud - Mazhari) In another Hadith, the Holy Prophet ﷺ said that if a Mu'min in Paradise wishes to have a child born in his house, the conception, delivery, weaning, growing into being an adult - all this would take place in a moment. (Tirmidhi, Baihaqi, etc. - Mazhari)