Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Fussilat Ayah 30

Commentary Those who rejected the Qur'an, the prophethood and the Oneness of Allah have been addressed from the beginning of the Surah. With reference to the signs of Allah's Omnipotence, they are invited to believe in Oneness of Allah. Mentioned thereafter is the evil fate of those who reject the life hereinafter with a detailed account of the punishment of hell in that life. Now the text takes up, henceforth, the conditions of the believing people and of those having perfect faith, their being honored and exalted in this world and in eternity along with some special directions for them. Believers and those having perfect faith are those people who not only stick to the straight path and abide by the revealed laws themselves in their deeds and morals, but also call others towards Allah and care about their reformation. It is in this connection that those who invite others towards Islam are directed to remain patient and to repay evil with goodness. The sense of being upright Itإِنَّ الَّذِينَ قَالُوا رَبُّنَا اللَّهُ ثُمَّ اسْتَقَامُوا (Surely, those who have declared: "Our Lord is Allah", then remained steadfast - 41:30) This verse has mentioned two qualities of these people. One is affirming Allah as their Lord. This refers to their "iman' (faith). The other quality is of their remaining steadfast which refers to their good deeds. In this way, the verse says that these people combine the true faith with good practice. The word used in the text for this second aspect is istiqamah (translated above as being steadfast) which has been taken by Maulana Thanawi to mean firmness in unshaken faith. This explanation is reported from Sayyidna Abu Bakr ؓ The explanation given by Sayyidna ` Uthman ؓ is nearly the same, as according to him istiqamah means ikhlas (sincerity) in deeds. And Sayyidna ` Umar ؓ has explained istiqamah in the following words, الاستقامۃ ان تستقیم علٰی الامروا النھی ولا تروغ روغان الثعالب ۔ (المظھری) Istiqamah is that you hold on unwaveringly to all the injunctions of Allah - carry out the good deeds and stay away from prohibitions, and do not seek escape-routes like foxes. (Mazhari). That is why scholars have said that Istiqamah is a small word, but it comprises all the revealed laws of Islam which includes carrying out all the orders of Allah and staying away from all prohibitions and odious things on a permanent basis. It is stated in Tafsir Kashshaf that a person's declaration that his Lord is Allah can only be true when he believes from the bottom of his heart that he is being brought up by Allah Almighty in all situations and at every step, that he cannot take even one breath without His mercy, and all this demands that one should be so devoted and steadfast in his ways of worship that neither his heart nor his body should deviate even to a hair's breadth from submission to Him like a slave. That is the reason that once the Holy Prophet ﷺ was asked by Sayyidna Sufyan Ibn ` Abdullah Thaqafi ؓ to tell him something so comprehensive about Islam that he should not have to ask anybody else afterwards for anything. The Holy Prophet ﷺ said to him: قُل آمنتُ بِاللہإ ثُمَّ استقِم (رواہ مسلم) "Say, ` I have faith in Allah', and then remain steadfast to it." Remaining steadfast apparently means to hold on firmly to the faith and to the good deeds which the faith demands. Sayyidna ` Ali and Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ have defined Istiqamah (Steadfastness) as discharge of obligatory duties, and Hasan Basri said that Istiqamah is to obey Allah in all deeds, and to avoid His disobedience. This tells us that the above quoted description of Istiqamah given by Sayyidna ` Umar ؓ ، is the most comprehensive. The descriptions of Sayyidna Abu Bakr ؓ and Sayyidna ` Uthman ؓ also result in the above, because sincerity in deeds has been stressed upon by them along with good deeds. (Tafsir Mazhari). Jassas has also adopted the above explanation by quoting Abul ` Aliyah and so has Ibn Jarir. تَتَنَزَّلُ عَلَيْهِمُ الْمَلَائِكَةُ (on them the angels will descend - 41:30). The descent of angels and their address as mentioned in this verse will take place at the time of one's death according to Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ ، but according to Qatadah, it will take place on the Day of Resurrection at the time of rising from the graves. And according to Waki' Ibn Jarrah, it would happen on three occasions, first at the time of death, secondly in the graves, and thirdly on the Day of Resurrection at the time of rising from graves. And Abu Hayyan has opined in Al-Bahr-ul-Muhit that, in fact, angels keep on descending upon Mu'mins (believers) all the time, even in this life, and their effects and blessings are found in the deeds of the believers; but they will be visible on these occasions only, and it is at that time that the voice of angels will be heard. Abu Nu'aim has reported about Thabit Al-bunani (رح) that while reciting Surah Ha Meem Sajdah, when he reached the present verse (on them the angels descend), he said, "According to a Hadith that has reached us, the Mu'min at the time of rising in his grave on the Day of Resurrection, will be met by the two angels who used to be with him in the world, and they will console him not to worry or be afraid, rather be happy with the glad tidings of Paradise, which was being promised to him. These words of the angels will bring serenity to the Mu'min. (Mazhari)