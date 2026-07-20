Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Faatir
39
35:39
هو الذي جعلكم خلايف في الارض فمن كفر فعليه كفره ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم عند ربهم الا مقتا ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم الا خسارا ٣٩
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَكُمْ خَلَـٰٓئِفَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ فَمَن كَفَرَ فَعَلَيْهِ كُفْرُهُۥ ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ إِلَّا مَقْتًۭا ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ إِلَّا خَسَارًۭا ٣٩
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَكُمۡ
خَلَٰٓئِفَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
فَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَعَلَيۡهِ
كُفۡرُهُۥۖ
وَلَا
يَزِيدُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
كُفۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
إِلَّا
مَقۡتٗاۖ
وَلَا
يَزِيدُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
كُفۡرُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
خَسَارٗا
٣٩
Dia lah yang menjadikan kamu orang-orang yang berkuasa di muka bumi silih berganti; oleh itu sesiapa yang kufur ingkar maka balasan kufurnya itu akan menimpa dirinya sendiri; dan orang-orang yang kafir, kufurnya tidak menambahkan mereka di sisi Tuhan mereka melainkan kemurkaan dan kehinaan; dan juga orang-orang yang kafir itu, kufurnya tidak menambahkan mereka melainkan kerugian jua.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Beenish Ameen
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 14:7, 35:39
Surah Fatir, verse 39, raises an important question: Does kufr also mean being ungrateful? How does it impact us?
When we become consumed by our desires and focus on what we lack, we often lose sight of the blessings we already have. Being ungrateful can manifest as a lack of patience and a refusal to accept our fate or Allah's decree. This mindset can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction, anger, and irritability towards life and everything aroun...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
7
3
Ibrahim Zeini
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 18:65-70, 18:82, 18:78, 6:26-32, 35:37-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
24
2
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya