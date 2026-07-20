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Faatir
32
35:32
ثم اورثنا الكتاب الذين اصطفينا من عبادنا فمنهم ظالم لنفسه ومنهم مقتصد ومنهم سابق بالخيرات باذن الله ذالك هو الفضل الكبير ٣٢
ثُمَّ أَوْرَثْنَا ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱصْطَفَيْنَا مِنْ عِبَادِنَا ۖ فَمِنْهُمْ ظَالِمٌۭ لِّنَفْسِهِۦ وَمِنْهُم مُّقْتَصِدٌۭ وَمِنْهُمْ سَابِقٌۢ بِٱلْخَيْرَٰتِ بِإِذْنِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ هُوَ ٱلْفَضْلُ ٱلْكَبِيرُ ٣٢
ثُمَّ
أَوۡرَثۡنَا
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَيۡنَا
مِنۡ
عِبَادِنَاۖ
فَمِنۡهُمۡ
ظَالِمٞ
لِّنَفۡسِهِۦ
وَمِنۡهُم
مُّقۡتَصِدٞ
وَمِنۡهُمۡ
سَابِقُۢ
بِٱلۡخَيۡرَٰتِ
بِإِذۡنِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡفَضۡلُ
ٱلۡكَبِيرُ
٣٢
Kemudian Kami jadikan Al-Quran itu diwarisi oleh orang-orang yang Kami pilih dari kalangan hamba-hamba Kami; maka di antara mereka ada yang berlaku zalim kepada dirinya sendiri (dengan tidak mengindahkan ajaran Al-Quran), dan di antaranya ada yang bersikap sederhana, dan di antaranya pula ada yang mendahului (orang lain) dalam berbuat kebaikan dengan izin Allah. Yang demikian itu ialah limpah kurnia yang besar (dari Allah semata-mata).
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Sherene Mansor
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 41:30, 3:133, 39:53, 35:32
Adakan Al Quran untuk diriku yang penuh dengan dosa ini?
Dalam gabungan ayat-ayat di atas, Allah SWT menegaskan yang Al Quran untuk semua orang yang beriman.
Walaupun yang hanya ada secebis iman di dalam hatinya dan masih bergelimang maksiat.
Allahu Ar Rahmaan!
Al Quran telah di wariskan pada semua orang beriman.
Allah SWT telah memilih diantara hamba-hambanya untuk di anugerahkan hadiah yang sangat hebat dan istimewa ini.
Jika kita di anta...
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4
0
Rehma Khan
Ikuti
31 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 23:61, 35:32
Be the First One
In a flight, there are different levels — economy, business class, and first class.
The journey is the same, but the levels are different.
Similarly, on the Day of Judgment, people will stand in different levels despite sharing the same journey.
And the highest, the VIP will be سابقون (the forerunners) — those who rush towards good.
“It is they who race to do good deeds, always taking the lead.” (23:61)
They don’t wait for ap...
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8
0
Syaari Ab Rahman
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 3:11, 35:32
JUZ 22
RACE TO THE FINISHING LINE
Allah SWT Describes 3 different groups of people based on their interaction with the Quran
1. Those who do not practice the teachings of the Quran
2.Those who strive to practice Quranic teachings but often get distracted and lose their focus in leading a life based on the Quran.
3.Those who race and compete in goodness whilst making the Quran their guide and reference for every aspect of their lives.
As Ramadha...
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3
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Asma Tariq
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 22:78, 22:75, 57:29, 35:32
﷽
In Surah Hajj ayah 75
ٱللَّهُ يَصْطَفِى مِنَ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ رُسُلًۭا وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ سَمِيعٌۢ بَصِيرٌۭ
'Allah selects messengers from both angels and people, for Allah is truly All-Hearing, All-Seeing.'
The word يَصْطَفِى is used here for 'selection'. It means a choice which is completely clear , Pure , serene , happiness , refine. There are no external factors affecting the choice. Means that Allah selected His messengers a...
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7
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sabah firdous
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:32
Some of them wrong themselves, some follow a middle course, and some are foremost in good deeds by Allah’s Will. That is ˹truly˺ the greatest bounty. (32)
1
0
Munther El-Alami
Ikuti
7 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:32
Subhanallah, Allah is truly The Just & The Merciful - He ﷻ speaks so highly about the ummah of Muhammad ﷺ (may Allah makes us from them) - He refers to us as 'those who have been selected from among Our servants'.
We are bequeathed this Qur'an as inheritance from our beloved messenger ﷺ. Allah ﷻ then informs us that this inheritance will be either a source of great regret, a means of keeping us at status quo, or a source of great success. Wher...
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5
0
tareq abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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