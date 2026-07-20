Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Faatir
3
35:3
يا ايها الناس اذكروا نعمت الله عليكم هل من خالق غير الله يرزقكم من السماء والارض لا الاه الا هو فانى توفكون ٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ ۚ هَلْ مِنْ خَـٰلِقٍ غَيْرُ ٱللَّهِ يَرْزُقُكُم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۖ فَأَنَّىٰ تُؤْفَكُونَ ٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
هَلۡ
مِنۡ
خَٰلِقٍ
غَيۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُؤۡفَكُونَ
٣
Wahai umat manusia, kenangkanlah nikmat Allah yang telah dikurniakanNya kepada kamu; tidak ada sama sekali yang menciptakan sesuatu selain daripada Allah; Ia memberi rezeki kepada kamu dari langit dan bumi. Tiada Tuhan melainkan Dia, maka mengapa kamu rela dipalingkan (dari menyembahnya)?
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
aasiyah abdul
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:3
-annas: seruan ats semua manusia utk igt nikmat Allah, bukan utk org beriman je
-nikmat allah terlalu byj, plg besar, keimanan, islam, kefahaman agama, ukhuwah
-allah; ilah, malik, rabb
-allah suruh kita berfikir sejauhmana nikmat allah ni buat kita makin menyumbang kpd allah dan mengajak org lain
5
0
Nadia
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:3
As we sit ready for the Maghrib Adhan to be called, let us look at the plate of food in front of us and think about where it actually came from. Every part of it came from different places, maybe the chicken travelled from the other side of the world and it has now ended up on your plate. Maybe that tomato was also grown on the other side of the world and it has now made it's way on your plate. This is all Allah's work. We didn't have to take car...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
9
2
Rushana Roberts
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
2
0
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya