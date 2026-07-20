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Faatir
27
35:27
الم تر ان الله انزل من السماء ماء فاخرجنا به ثمرات مختلفا الوانها ومن الجبال جدد بيض وحمر مختلف الوانها وغرابيب سود ٢٧
أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ أَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجْنَا بِهِۦ ثَمَرَٰتٍۢ مُّخْتَلِفًا أَلْوَٰنُهَا ۚ وَمِنَ ٱلْجِبَالِ جُدَدٌۢ بِيضٌۭ وَحُمْرٌۭ مُّخْتَلِفٌ أَلْوَٰنُهَا وَغَرَابِيبُ سُودٌۭ ٢٧
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
بِهِۦ
ثَمَرَٰتٖ
مُّخۡتَلِفًا
أَلۡوَٰنُهَاۚ
وَمِنَ
ٱلۡجِبَالِ
جُدَدُۢ
بِيضٞ
وَحُمۡرٞ
مُّخۡتَلِفٌ
أَلۡوَٰنُهَا
وَغَرَابِيبُ
سُودٞ
٢٧
Tidakkah engkau melihat bahawa Allah menurunkan hujan dari langit, lalu Kami keluarkan dengan air hujan itu buah-buahan yang berlainan jenis dan rupanya; dan di antara gunung-ganang pula ada yang mempunyai jalur-jalur serta lorong-lorong putih dan merah, yang berlainan warnanya (tua dan muda) dan ada juga yang hitam legam;
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Muniba Ansari
Ikuti
42 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:27
While I was on a long drive, I kept looking at the mountains and trying to recall any ayat that mention them. At first I remembered the verse in Surah Al-Hashr about how if the Qur’an was revealed on a mountain, it would crumble out of khashya (fear) of Allah.
Then another ayah came to mind : Surah Fatir, Ayah 27, where Allah mentions the different colours of the mountains.
As I looked around, I noticed how the mountains around me seemed to ref...
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10
2
Rehma Khan
Ikuti
30 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:27-28
Imagine walking into your home one day and finding it completely decorated with flowers of different kinds. Every corner, every table, every window, carefully arranged just to show you how much your family loves and cares for you. Wouldn’t you feel seen, loved, and valued?
Similarly, Allah SWT reminds us in this ayah to look around at the flowers of different colors and shapes, the mountains with stripes of white, red, and black, the sunsets (sk...
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9
0
Hammad Fahim
Ikuti
51 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:27-28
In these verses Allah invites you to explore His miraculous sign, one which is presented in the spectacle of rainfall giving bloom to fruits of different colours. This diversity which presents itself in the agricultural landscape, doesn't just end there, the mountains are also included in this verse illustrating the various shades of white, red and raven black. This fascinaing diversity as intentionally designed by Allah continues to extend to pe...
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12
8
Khaleda Begum
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:27-28
Allah links colours with awe of Him. So far I understand this idea is, colours in nature can lead us to His awe.
But, why we don’t always feel the awe, although we are living in a world full of colours?
The ayah answers this question; the servant of Allah who has real knowledge can be in His awe.
Newton demonstrated that colour is a quality of light. And Quran demonstrates 'knowledge' as 'light'.
The truly beneficial knowledge enlightened the h...
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5
0
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