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20
35:20
ولا الظلمات ولا النور ٢٠
وَلَا ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتُ وَلَا ٱلنُّورُ ٢٠
وَلَا
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتُ
وَلَا
ٱلنُّورُ
٢٠
Dan tidaklah sama gelap-gelita dengan cahaya yang terang-benderang,
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Maryam Nazar
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 42:52, 35:20, 5:100
Just like the sunflower turn its beautiful face towards sunlight,we should always turn to the bright side.There will be too much of evil or dark side,but we should really try hard to look only towards the light.
The sunflower consistently look for light and turn towards it on a continuous basis.We should strive hard continuously to focus on light.Only by finding the light we can get rid off darknesses.
Sunflower is always happy when it is in th...
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