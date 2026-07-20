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Faatir
18
35:18
ولا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى وان تدع مثقلة الى حملها لا يحمل منه شيء ولو كان ذا قربى انما تنذر الذين يخشون ربهم بالغيب واقاموا الصلاة ومن تزكى فانما يتزكى لنفسه والى الله المصير ١٨
وَلَا تَزِرُ وَازِرَةٌۭ وِزْرَ أُخْرَىٰ ۚ وَإِن تَدْعُ مُثْقَلَةٌ إِلَىٰ حِمْلِهَا لَا يُحْمَلْ مِنْهُ شَىْءٌۭ وَلَوْ كَانَ ذَا قُرْبَىٰٓ ۗ إِنَّمَا تُنذِرُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَخْشَوْنَ رَبَّهُم بِٱلْغَيْبِ وَأَقَامُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ ۚ وَمَن تَزَكَّىٰ فَإِنَّمَا يَتَزَكَّىٰ لِنَفْسِهِۦ ۚ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٨
وَلَا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰۚ
وَإِن
تَدۡعُ
مُثۡقَلَةٌ
إِلَىٰ
حِمۡلِهَا
لَا
يُحۡمَلۡ
مِنۡهُ
شَيۡءٞ
وَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ذَا
قُرۡبَىٰٓۗ
إِنَّمَا
تُنذِرُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخۡشَوۡنَ
رَبَّهُم
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَأَقَامُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَۚ
وَمَن
تَزَكَّىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَتَزَكَّىٰ
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۚ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡمَصِيرُ
١٨
Dan (ketahuilah), seseorang pemikul tldak akan memikul dosa perbuatan orang lain; dan jika seseorang yang berat tanggungnya (dengan dosa), memanggil (orang lain) untuk menolong memikul sama bebanan itu, tidak akan dapat dipikul sedikitpun daripadanya, walaupun orang yang diminta pertolongannya itu dari kerabatnya sendiri. Sesungguhnya engkau (wahai Muhammad) hanyalah memberi peringatan kepada orang-orang yang takut (melanggar hukum-hukum) Tuhan semasa mereka tidak dilihat orang dan semasa mereka tidak melihat azab Tuhan, serta mereka mendirikan sembahyang. Dan sesiapa yang membersihkan dirinya (dari segala yang dilarang) maka sesungguhnya ia melakukan pembersihan itu untuk kebaikan dirinya sendiri dan (ingatlah), kepada Allah jualah tempat kembali.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
true view
Ikuti
48 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:18
My sins are of my own, not of my mother, nor father. My wife, daughter or of my son.
Neither can I carry their sins, try as I might.
But there is Allah, with his tremendous might, power unimaginable, mercy unmatched, and truly deserving to be held in awe. Who can take away mountains of burdens and reset the scales.
So we line up for prayers and ask for forgiveness. For ourselves and our family. For our friends and our people.
Truly, this ...
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19
2
Hafza Eman
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:18
While seeing a mother walking behind her children, carrying not only her own bag but also the two school bags of her sons, it reminded me of this Ayah. It was a small moment, yet it carried a profound reminder. In this world, we often carry the burdens of others. Mothers and fathers take on countless responsibilities without hesitation, doing all they can to ease the path for their children.
In this life, we can carry each other’s loads out of l...
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