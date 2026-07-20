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Faatir
1
35:1
الحمد لله فاطر السماوات والارض جاعل الملايكة رسلا اولي اجنحة مثنى وثلاث ورباع يزيد في الخلق ما يشاء ان الله على كل شيء قدير ١
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ فَاطِرِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ جَاعِلِ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ رُسُلًا أُو۟لِىٓ أَجْنِحَةٍۢ مَّثْنَىٰ وَثُلَـٰثَ وَرُبَـٰعَ ۚ يَزِيدُ فِى ٱلْخَلْقِ مَا يَشَآءُ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ١
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
فَاطِرِ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَاعِلِ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
رُسُلًا
أُوْلِيٓ
أَجۡنِحَةٖ
مَّثۡنَىٰ
وَثُلَٰثَ
وَرُبَٰعَۚ
يَزِيدُ
فِي
ٱلۡخَلۡقِ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
١
Segala puji tertentu bagi Allah yang menciptakan langit dan bumi, yang menjadikan malaikat utusan-utusan yang bersayap: dua, tiga dan empat; Ia menambah pada bentuk kejadian makhluk yang diciptakanNya apa jua yang dikehendakiNya. Sesungguhnya Allah Maha Kuasa atas tiap-tiap sesuatu.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
R. Ebied
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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Rushana Roberts
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
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