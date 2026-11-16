Ibn Kathir (Abridged) Tafsir: At-Taubah Ayah 128

«بُعِثْتُ بِالْحَنِيفِيَّةِ السَّمْحَة» (I was sent with the easy Hanifiyah monotheism way.) An authenic Hadith mentions, «إِنَّ هَذَا الدِّينَ يُسْر» (Verily, this religion is easy) and its Law is all easy, lenient and perfect. It is easy for those whom Allah the Exalted makes it easy.) حَرِيصٌ عَلَيْكُمْ (He is eager for you), that you gain guidance and acquire benefits in this life and the Hereafter. Imam Ahmad recorded that `Abdullah bin Mas`ud said that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said, «إِنَّ اللهَ لَمْ يُحَرِّمْ حُرْمَةً إِلَّا وَقَدْ عَلِمَ أَنَّهُ سَيَطَّلِعُهَا مِنْكُمْ مُطَّلِعٌ، أَلَا وَإِنِّي آخِذٌ بِحُجَزِكُمْ أَنْ تَهَافَتُوا فِي النَّارِ كَتَهَافُتِ الْفَرَاشِ أَوِ الذُّبَاب» (Verily, every matter that Allah has prohibited, He knows that some among you will breach it; but I am indeed holding you by the waist so that you do not fall in the Fire, just like butterflies and flies.) Allah's statement next, بِالْمُؤْمِنِينَ رَءُوفٌ رَّحِيمٌ (for the believers (he is) full of pity, kind, and merciful.) 9:128, is similar to His other statement, وَاخْفِضْ جَنَاحَكَ لِمَنِ اتَّبَعَكَ مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ - فَإِنْ عَصَوْكَ فَقُلْ إِنِّى بَرِىءٌ مِّمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ - وَتَوكَّلْ عَلَى الْعَزِيزِ الرَّحِيمِ (And be kind and humble to the believers who follow you. Then if they disobey you, say: "I am innocent of what you do." And put your trust in the All-Mighty, the Most Merciful) 26:215-217. Allah the Exalted commanded His Messenger in this honorable Ayah, فَإِن تَوَلَّوْاْ (But if they turn away), from the glorious, pure, perfect and encompassing Law that you -- O Muhammad -- brought them, فَقُلْ حَسْبِىَ اللَّهُ لا إِلَهَ إِلاَّ هُوَ (then say: "Allah is sufficient for me. There is no God but He,) Allah is sufficient for me, there is no deity worthy of worship except Him, and in Him I put my trust. Similarly, Allah said, رَّبُّ الْمَشْرِقِ وَالْمَغْرِبِ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ هُوَ فَاتَّخِذْهُ وَكِيلاً ((He alone is) the Lord of the east and the west; there is no God but He. So take Him alone as a guardian.) 73:9. Allah said next, لَقَدْ جَآءَكُمْ رَسُولٌ مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ (Verily, there has come unto you a Messenger from among yourselves ...) 9:128" until the end of the Surah It is recorded in the Sahih that Zayd bin Thabit said, "I found the last Ayah in Surah Bara'ah with Khuzaymah bin Thabit." This is the end of Surah Bara'ah, all praise is due to Allah. وَهُوَ رَبُّ الْعَرْشِ الْعَظِيمِ (and He is the Lord of the Mighty Throne) 9:129. He is the King and Creator of all things, and He is the Lord of the Mighty Throne (`Arsh), which is above all creation; all that is in and between the heavens and earths is under the Throne (`Arsh) and subservient to Allah's power. His knowledge encompasses all things, and His decision will certainly come to pass over all matters. He is the guardian of all things. Imam Ahmad recorded that Ibn `Abbas said that Ubayy bin Ka`b said, "The last Ayah revealed from the Qur'an was this Ayah, لَقَدْ جَاءكُمْ رَسُولٌ مِّنْ أَنفُسِكُمْ (Verily, there has come unto you a Messenger f rom among yourselves . . . )until the endof the Surah It is recorded in the Sahih that Zayd bin Thabit said, "I found the last Ayah in Surah Bara'ah with Khuzaymah bin Thabit . " This is the end of Surah Bara'ah, all praise is due to Allah.