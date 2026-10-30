Ayat-ayat:
8
Tempat Wahyu:
Mekah
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Meccan surah strongly condemns the human obsession with material competition (al-takāthur) and boasting in lineage, which distracts from the truth. Its purpose is to affirm the certainty of the Judgment and the Hellfire, and to warn humanity that they will be questioned about every single worldly pleasure and blessing on that Day.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan according to the majority, and this is evident from its severe warning to the polytheists. Some were of the view that it is Madinan.
Context: The surah was revealed to address the pervasive problem among the Quraysh (or later, the Anṣār in Madinah) of tribes boasting and competing over their material wealth and the number of their family members, even extending this count to the graves of their deceased ancestors.
Chronology: It is counted as the 16th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Kawthar and before al-Māʿūn.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat al-Takāthur" (The Piling Up/Competition), also "Sūrat Alhākum" (Preoccupied You), based on the opening ayah. From ayah 2, it has also been called "Sūrat al-Maqbarah" (The Graveyard).
Ayah Count: 8 ayahs.
Surah Overview: