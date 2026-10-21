Ma'arif al-Qur'an Tafsir: Asy-Syu'araa' Ayah 213

أَفَرَأَيْتَ إِن مَّتَّعْنَاهُمْ سِنِينَ ﴿205﴾ So tell me, If We give them enjoyment for years, - 26:205. There is a hint in this verse that those who are bestowed with long life in this world by Allah Ta’ ala, it is His grace on them. But those who show ingratitude for this grace and do not submit to Islam, to them this respite and grace will not be of any avail. Imam Zuhri (رح) has related that Sayyidna ` Umar ibn ` Abdul Aziz (رح) used to recite this verse every morning by holding his beard and addressing his Self: نھارک یا مغرور سھو و غفلۃ ولیلک نوم والرّدیٰ لک لازم فلا انت فی الایقاظ یقظان حازم ولا انت فی النّوّام ناجِ و سالم وتعٰی الٰی ما سوف تکرہ غبّہ کذٰلک فی الدّنیا تعیش البھایٔم ` O the duped one! Your whole day is spent in negligence and the night in sleep, while death is inevitable for you. Neither you are awake among the alert and woken nor are you the one who will get salvation from among the sleepers. You keep endeavoring for things which will soon bring you unpleasant results. Cattle and animals live like this in the world'.