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Asy-Syams
15
91:15
ولا يخاف عقباها ١٥
وَلَا يَخَافُ عُقْبَـٰهَا ١٥
وَلَا
يَخَافُ
عُقۡبَٰهَا
١٥
Dan Allah tidak hiraukan kesudahan (mereka) yang demikian, (kerana itu adalah balasan yang adil).
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السعدي Al-Sa'di
{ وَلَا يَخَافُ عُقْبَاهَا }
أي: تبعتها.وكيف يخاف من هو قاهر، لا يخرج عن قهره وتصرفه مخلوق، الحكيم في كل ما قضاه وشرعه؟تمت ولله الحمد
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran