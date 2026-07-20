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As-Sajdah
18
32:18
افمن كان مومنا كمن كان فاسقا لا يستوون ١٨
أَفَمَن كَانَ مُؤْمِنًۭا كَمَن كَانَ فَاسِقًۭا ۚ لَّا يَسْتَوُۥنَ ١٨
أَفَمَن
كَانَ
مُؤۡمِنٗا
كَمَن
كَانَ
فَاسِقٗاۚ
لَّا
يَسۡتَوُۥنَ
١٨
(Jika demikian halnya) maka adakah orang yang beriman sama seperti orang yang fasik? Mereka tidaklah sama (dalam menerima balasan).
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
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Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Hana Alasry
Ikuti
7 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 32:18, 18:103-105
This verse reminds me of the verses from surat Kahf describing the 'losers' in Allah's eyes. They are the ones who are denying of Allah and rebellious toward Him. I'm also reminded of a common theme in the quran where Allah informs us that to avoid loss we must balance iman (Islamic faith) and righteous deeds. These two wings of a believer are wings of balance, so while a believer has both, while a faasiq might even do righteous deeds sometimes,...
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5
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Maryam Nazar
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 16:97, 10:26, 55:60, 32:17-18
What are your thoughts,when you see a leaf fall....what i see is,it is enjoying while falling..it is dancing and falling to the whistling tunes of wind .Wind was always there for the leaf during its ups and downs.It is because of the wind's gentle care and love that the leaf survived several days of its journey in complete peace and harmony.
The leaf is able to fall in joy because of its own action,and the leaf has to fall,to whirl in ecstasy to...
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7
10
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