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As-Sajdah
13
32:13
ولو شينا لاتينا كل نفس هداها ولاكن حق القول مني لاملان جهنم من الجنة والناس اجمعين ١٣
وَلَوْ شِئْنَا لَـَٔاتَيْنَا كُلَّ نَفْسٍ هُدَىٰهَا وَلَـٰكِنْ حَقَّ ٱلْقَوْلُ مِنِّى لَأَمْلَأَنَّ جَهَنَّمَ مِنَ ٱلْجِنَّةِ وَٱلنَّاسِ أَجْمَعِينَ ١٣
وَلَوۡ
شِئۡنَا
لَأٓتَيۡنَا
كُلَّ
نَفۡسٍ
هُدَىٰهَا
وَلَٰكِنۡ
حَقَّ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
مِنِّي
لَأَمۡلَأَنَّ
جَهَنَّمَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجِنَّةِ
وَٱلنَّاسِ
أَجۡمَعِينَ
١٣
Dan (bagi menolak rayuan itu Allah Taala berfirman): "Kalaulah Kami telah tetapkan persediaan (memberikan hidayah petunjuk untuk beriman dan beramal soleh kepada tiap-tiap seorang dengan ketiadaan usaha dari masing-masing), nescaya Kami berikan kepada tiap-tiap seorang akan hidayah petunjuknya (sebelum masing-masing meninggal dunia, supaya tidak terkena azab di akhirat); tetapi telah tetap hukuman seksa dariKu: ` Demi sesungguhnya! Aku akan memenuhi neraka Jahannam dengan semua jin dan manusia (yang pada masa hidupnya tidak berusaha untuk beriman dan beramal soleh)".
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Fariha Guncha
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 32:13
'If We willed, We could have given guidance to every soul...'
But when we get something without asking, without making the least of efforts, we don't value it generally.
In the world of poetry, there’s a famous line:
'When the moon is attained, it isn't moon anymore.'
But I believe...
The moon remains the moon,
It’s just that we start to notice its scars.
When Allah granted Azazeel honor, status, and countless blessings, without him e...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
17
1
hana abdulsalam
Ikuti
6 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 32:12-14
One of the most common questions people ask is: "If God is divine, why doesn't He guide every soul?" This part of the ayah fascinates me:
"Had We willed, We could certainly have imposed guidance upon every soul."(32:13)
Had Allah willed, He could have created us like angels. But the greatest blessing and trial given to mankind is free will—the ability to know right from wrong, recognize the truth, and still choose whether to follow it or turn a...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
18
1
Maryam Nazar
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 39:71, 32:12-15, 17:41
Through quran,how beautifully Allah is taking us on a tour to the Akhira.Quran is a visual treat for both our eyes and mind. It is like,we are 'time travelling' to the past and future.When we go through the verses related to afterlife,it is truely like we are given the very detailed description of the 2 options that we can choose which is heaven and hell.And the biggest blessing of this 'time travel journey' through quran is the REALISATION that ...
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9
3
Amer Abbas
Ikuti
7 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 32:10-14
Disiarkan dalam
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
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9
3
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