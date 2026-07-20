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As-Saaffaat
36
37:36
ويقولون اينا لتاركو الهتنا لشاعر مجنون ٣٦
وَيَقُولُونَ أَئِنَّا لَتَارِكُوٓا۟ ءَالِهَتِنَا لِشَاعِرٍۢ مَّجْنُونٍۭ ٣٦
وَيَقُولُونَ
أَئِنَّا
لَتَارِكُوٓاْ
ءَالِهَتِنَا
لِشَاعِرٖ
مَّجۡنُونِۭ
٣٦
Serta mereka berkata: " Patutkah kami mesti meninggalkan tuhan-tuhan yang kami sembah, kerana mendengar ajakan seorang penyair gila?"
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8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 37:36-37
SubhanaAllah, the Prophet PBUH virtue is such that all the Prophets prophesized his coming to their people, and had he not come, their prophecies would have been unfulfilled, and thus his coming proves the validity of the previous Prophets (peace be upon them all)
#ProphetsVirtues
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