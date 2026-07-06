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As-Saaffaat
159
37:159
سبحان الله عما يصفون ١٥٩
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ ١٥٩
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Maha Suci Allah dari apa yang mereka katakan itu!
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Tareq Abed
Ikuti
6 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 37:160, 37:159
These ayãt are very uplifting if you contemplate on the deeper meaning. If Allah SWT is telling us that He is exalted above what they ascribe to Him, except what is ascribed to Him by his chosen servants, then that means if you only ascribe to Allah SWT what He ascribes to Himself (as taught to us in the Quran and authentic Sunnah), then that is a sign that you are one of His chosen servants.
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Tareq Abed
Ikuti
8 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 37:159-160
The beauty of what Allah says here is that if you are someone that attributes only good qualities to Allah you are among his chosen servants, as he exalted himself from what is attributed to him except by his chosen servants.
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