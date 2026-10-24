Musa and Harun Allah tells us how He blessed Musa and Harun with prophethood and how He saved them, along with those who believed, from the oppression of Fir`awn and his people, who had persecuted them by killing their sons and sparing their women, and by forcing them to do the most menial tasks, then ultimately He caused them to prevail over them and to seize their lands and their wealth and all that they had spent their entire lives amassing. Then Allah revealed to Musa the Clear and Mighty Book, which is the Tawrah, as Allah says: وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى وَهَرُونَ الْفُرْقَانَ وَضِيَآءً (And indeed We granted to Musa and Harun the criterion (of right and wrong), and a shining light) (21:48). And Allah says here: وَءَاتَيْنَهُمَا الْكِتَبَ الْمُسْتَبِينَ - وَهَدَيْنَهُمَا الصِّرَطَ الْمُسْتَقِيمَ (And We gave them the clear Scripture; and guided them to the right path.) meaning, with regard to words and deeds. وَتَرَكْنَا عَلَيْهِمَا فِى الاٌّخِرِينَ (And We left for them among the later generations.) means, that after they died they would be mentioned in good terms and spoken of highly. Then Allah explain this further: سَلَمٌ عَلَى مُوسَى وَهَرُونَ إِنَّا كَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ إِنَّهُمَا مِنْ عِبَادِنَا الْمُؤْمِنِينَ (Salam (peace!) be upon Musa and Harun! Verily, thus do We reward the doers of good. Verily, they were two of Our believing servants.) وَإِنَّ إِلْيَاسَ لَمِنَ الْمُرْسَلِينَ - إِذْ قَالَ لِقَوْمِهِ أَلاَ تَتَّقُونَ - أَتَدْعُونَ بَعْلاً وَتَذَرُونَ أَحْسَنَ الْخَلِقِينَ - اللَّهَ رَبَّكُمْ وَرَبَّ ءَابَآئِكُمُ الاٌّوَّلِينَ - فَكَذَّبُوهُ فَإِنَّهُمْ لَمُحْضَرُونَ إِلاَّ عِبَادَ اللَّهِ الْمُخْلَصِينَ