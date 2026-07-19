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Ar-Ruum
5
30:5
بنصر الله ينصر من يشاء وهو العزيز الرحيم ٥
بِنَصْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَآءُ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٥
بِنَصۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
يَنصُرُ
مَن
يَشَآءُۖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥
Dengan kemenangan yang diberi Allah. Ia memberi kemenangan kepada sesiapa yang dikehendakiNya, dan Dia lah jua yang Maha Kuasa, lagi Maha Mengasihani.
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Syaari Ab Rahman
Ikuti
tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 30:9, 30:41, 30:5
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
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9
5
Mohannad Hakeem
Ikuti
20 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 30:1-5
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
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21
2
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