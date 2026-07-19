Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Ruum
46
30:46
ومن اياته ان يرسل الرياح مبشرات وليذيقكم من رحمته ولتجري الفلك بامره ولتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ٤٦
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ٤٦
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَن
يُرۡسِلَ
ٱلرِّيَاحَ
مُبَشِّرَٰتٖ
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم
مِّن
رَّحۡمَتِهِۦ
وَلِتَجۡرِيَ
ٱلۡفُلۡكُ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦ
وَلِتَبۡتَغُواْ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٤٦
Dan di antara tanda-tanda yang membuktikan kekuasaanNya, bahawa Ia menghantarkan angin sebagai pembawa berita yang mengembirakan; dan untuk merasakan kamu sedikit dari rahmatNya, dan supaya kapal-kapal belayar laju dengan perintahNya, dan juga supaya kamu dapat mencari rezeki dari limpah kurniaNya; dan seterusnya supaya kamu bersyukur.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Rayaan Shafi
Ikuti
5 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 30:46
I was sitting on a bench, and the wind was stronger than usual as it was blowing into my face, but I was enjoying that.
I reflected that the way that I faced the wind is also the way that I should face life. I should let life softly touch me, the way that I allowed the strong winds to softly filter through me. I don't have to resist what's coming. I don't always have to be so alert or defensive. I don't have to try to seem as if I am greater, sm...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
27
15
Sarah R
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 30:46
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ
And one of His signs is that He sends the winds, ushering in good news ˹of rain˺ so that He may give you a taste of His mercy, and that ships may sail by His command, and that you may seek His bounty, and perhaps you will be grateful. (30:46)
Raindrops fall, giving...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
3
0
Umar Shariff
Ikuti
5 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 30:46
Have you tasted it?
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِ
'...so that He may give you a taste of His mercy,..' (Qur'aan 30:46)
Some love to pray longer & Some see it as a burden
Some enjoy reading the Qur'aan & Some think it to be boring
Some constantly remember Allah & Some always need a reminder
Some give charity seeking His face without hesitation & Some cringe every time
Some look forward to meeting Allah in their Qiyaam every night & Som...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
6
2
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya