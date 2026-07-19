Log masuk
Log masuk
Log masuk
Pilih Bahasa
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ar-Ruum
26
30:26
وله من في السماوات والارض كل له قانتون ٢٦
وَلَهُۥ مَن فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ كُلٌّۭ لَّهُۥ قَـٰنِتُونَ ٢٦
وَلَهُۥ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
كُلّٞ
لَّهُۥ
قَٰنِتُونَ
٢٦
Dan sekalian makhluk yang ada di langit dan di bumi adalah hak kepunyaanNya, masing-masing tetap tunduk kepada hukum peraturanNya.
Tafsir
Lapisan
Pelajaran
Renungan
Jawapan
Qiraat
Hadis
Aa
Renungkan
Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
Salihu Abba
Ikuti
7 minggu lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
Lihat lebih dari yang ini
8
2
Terokai Komuniti Refleksi
Ayah sebelumnya
Ayah Seterusnya