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Ar-Ruum
18
30:18
وله الحمد في السماوات والارض وعشيا وحين تظهرون ١٨
وَلَهُ ٱلْحَمْدُ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَعَشِيًّۭا وَحِينَ تُظْهِرُونَ ١٨
وَلَهُ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَعَشِيّٗا
وَحِينَ
تُظۡهِرُونَ
١٨
Serta pujilah Allah yang berhak menerima segala puji (dari sekalian makhlukNya) di langit dan di bumi, dan juga (bertasbihlah kepadaNya serta pujilah Dia) pada waktu petang dan semasa kamu berada pada waktu zuhur.
Tafsir
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Refleksi adalah perspektif peribadi (disemak untuk kualiti) dan tidak harus diambil sebagai kata putus atau dalil
R. Ebied
Ikuti
4 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
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19
2
Nadia
Ikuti
2 tahun lalu
·
Rujukan
Ayat 30:17-19
The glorification of Allah mentioned here is described by the scholars of tafsir as a reference to Salah, as it is the best form of glorification. The times mentioned for this glorification further indicate that it is Salah that Allah is referring to. The Qur'an is like no other narrative, and while to laymen it may seem that these verses speak of entirely different things, there is always a logic behind the placement of each verse in Allah's Boo...
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8
3
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