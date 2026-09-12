Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 5

The case of those who deny the life after death is very strange. While accepting the occurrence of an event once, they deny the occurrence of the same event on future occasions. Those who do not accept the occurrence of life after death, or a second life, express their surprise at those who believe in a second life. They think that acceptance of a second life is irrational, whereas the position is just the opposite, because an unbeliever can only reject second life. As far as the first life is concerned, it is not possible for anybody to reject it, because it is evident to everybody as a real event. So, if the occurrence of the first life is possible, why should the occurrence of a second life be impossible? There are few who would actually reject the existence of God. Mostly people believe in a Creator, but they do not accept the Hereafter. But after the denial of the Hereafter, the acceptance of a Creator has no value. God is not only the Creator of this universe, but He Himself is the Truth. God’s Being necessarily warrants that whatever He does, should be done with Rectitude and Justice. The Hereafter is, in fact, a manifestation of God’s attribute of Justice. Acceptance of God is acceptance in the real sense only when it is followed by acceptance of the Hereafter. Belief in God remains incomplete without acceptance of the Hereafter. People’s rejection of the straightforward and true message of Truth is mostly due to their being victims of bias, prejudice and egoism. They are slaves of their own ideas. Thus mentally shackled, they are unable to give due consideration to any external reality. This condition has been described as being ‘chained by the neck’ – the chain being the symbol of slavery. Those who are bent on making prisoners of themselves in this world can expect nothing other than remaining prisoners in the Hereafter.