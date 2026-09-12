Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 35

The price of paradise is the fear of God, that is, such an intense realization of God’s Majesty that it turns into awe and permeates the human heart. Those who are God-fearing in this world will be the ones who will be lodged in the abodes of the Hereafter where man will have nothing to fear and around which there will be gardens that will enhance their beauty. The condition of the people who were without fear of God in this world will be just the opposite. In the Hereafter, they will find themselves surrounded by the fire of hell.