Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 31

The real reason for denial of the truth is not any shortcoming in reasoning. It is due rather to man having been given the freedom to accept it or not. As long as a man has the freedom to reject, he can seek an excuse to reject anything. If an argument is presented to him using a particular mode of expression, he will find some other mode of expression to reject it. If reference is made to some signs of the universe, he will produce some explanation of his own devising to contradict it, so much so that if mountains were made to move on the surface of the earth, or dead bodies were brought to life, even then nothing could prevent him from saying that this was all magic. Sometimes it happens that a rejecter apparently demands an explanation, but in actual fact he is indulging in ridicule; he wants to show that whatever the missionary is presenting is not the truth. Had his message really been true, the missionary would have had an argument with him which everyone would have been compelled to accept. God has given mankind a period of respite, due to which people have become fearless, but when this period ends and God catches hold of people, then man will see that he had all along been powerless, though he had supposed himself to be powerful.