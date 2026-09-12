Ibn Kathir (Abridged) Tafsir: Ar-Ra'd Ayah 25

Characteristics of the Wretched Ones which will lead to the Curse and the Evil Home This is the destination of the Wretched ones and these are their characteristics. Allah mentioned their end in the Hereafter, to contrast the end that the believers earned, since their characteristics were to the opposite of the believer's qualities in this life. The latter used to keep Allah's covenant and join that which Allah has ordained on them to join. As for the former, they used to, يَنقُضُونَ عَهْدَ اللَّهِ مِن بَعْدِ مِيثَـقِهِ وَيَقْطَعُونَ مَآ أَمَرَ اللَّهُ بِهِ أَن يُوصَلَ وَيُفْسِدُونَ فِي الاٌّرْضِ (break the covenant of Allah, after its ratification, and sever that which Allah has commanded to be joined, and work mischief in the land,) An authentic Hadith states that, «آيَةُ الْمُنَافِقِ ثَلَاثٌ: إِذَا حَدَّثَ كَذَبَ، وَإِذَا وَعَدَ أَخْلَفَ، وَإِذَا اؤْتُمِنَ خَان» (The signs of a hypocrite are three: Whenever he speaks, he tells a lie; whenever he promises, he always breaks it (his promise); if you entrust him, he proves to be dishonest.") In another narration, the Prophet said, «وَإِذَا عَاهَدَ غَدَرَ وَإِذَا خَاصَمَ فَجَر» (If he enters into a covenant, he betrays it; and if he disputes, he proves to be most quarrelsome.) This is why Allah said next, أُوْلَـئِكَ لَهُمُ اللَّعْنَةُ (on them is the curse,) they will be cast away from Allah's mercy, وَلَهُمْ سُوءُ الدَّارِ (and for them is the unhappy home. ) the evil end and destination, وَمَأْوَاهُمْ جَهَنَّمُ وَبِئْسَ الْمِهَادُ (Their dwelling place will be Hell; and worst indeed is that place for rest.) 13:18 اللَّهُ يَبْسُطُ الرِّزْقَ لِمَنْ يَشَآءُ وَيَقَدِرُ وَفَرِحُواْ بِالْحَيَوةِ الدُّنْيَا وَمَا الْحَيَوةُ الدُّنْيَا فِى الاٌّخِرَةِ إِلاَّ مَتَـعٌ