Tazkirul Quran Tafsir: An-Nisaa' Ayah 80

The acknowledgment of the dayee is to accept ‘a human being like oneself’. This is why people may accept God, but do not extend their acceptance to God’s dayee. The real test, however, is to acknowledge and accept the dayee and stand by his side. Unless one takes him to be truly a messenger of God, one cannot be serious towards him. Then is no point in agreeing to lend support to the dayee to his face, and then continue to go one’s own way afterwards, or going to the extent of spreading irresponsible rumours about him. Those who behave so carelessly towards him cannot expect to be exonerated in the Hereafter by pleading ignorance. The veracity of the dayee, if one ponders upon it, is self-evident in his utterances, which are God-inspired.